Breakfast

Monday, August 20 – Mini Breakfast Bites, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk

Tuesday, August 21 – French Toast Sticks, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk

Wednesday, August 22 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk

Thursday, August 23 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Monday, August 20 – Submarine Sandwich, Hot Dog/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Potato Chips, Pork and Beans, Tomato Slices & Pickles, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit

Tuesday, August 21 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Tenderloin/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, French Fries, Buttered Corn, Tomato Slices & Pickles, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit

Wednesday, August 22 – Salisbury Steak, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Carrot Coins, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit

Thursday, August 23 – Goulash, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit