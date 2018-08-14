Breakfast
Monday, August 20 – Mini Breakfast Bites, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, August 21 – French Toast Sticks, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, August 22 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, August 23 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Monday, August 20 – Submarine Sandwich, Hot Dog/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Potato Chips, Pork and Beans, Tomato Slices & Pickles, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, August 21 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Tenderloin/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, French Fries, Buttered Corn, Tomato Slices & Pickles, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, August 22 – Salisbury Steak, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Carrot Coins, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, August 23 – Goulash, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
