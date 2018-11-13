Breakfast
Thursday, Nov. 15 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, November 16 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Banana Juice/Milk
Monday, November 19 – Mini Breakfast Bites, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, November 20 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Wed., November 14 – No School
Thursday, Nov. 15 – No School
Lunch
Thursday, Nov. 15 – Chili Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup, Hamburger Bar, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers, Fruit Salad, Fresh Fruit
Friday, November 16 – Walking Taco, Shrimp Poppers, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, November 19 – Italian Dunkers, Crispy Chicken Strips, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Oven Ready Fries, Green Beans, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, November 20 – Chicken A La King/Biscuit, Hamburger/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Onion Rings, Peas/Carrots, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, November 21 – No School
Thursday, Nov. 22 – No School
