Breakfast

Thursday, Nov. 15 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Friday, November 16 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Banana Juice/Milk

Monday, November 19 – Mini Breakfast Bites, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk

Tuesday, November 20 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Wed., November 14 – No School

Thursday, Nov. 15 – No School

Lunch

Thursday, Nov. 15 – Chili Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup, Hamburger Bar, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers, Fruit Salad, Fresh Fruit

Friday, November 16 – Walking Taco, Shrimp Poppers, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit

Monday, November 19 – Italian Dunkers, Crispy Chicken Strips, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Oven Ready Fries, Green Beans, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit

Tuesday, November 20 – Chicken A La King/Biscuit, Hamburger/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Onion Rings, Peas/Carrots, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit

Wednesday, November 21 – No School

Thursday, Nov. 22 – No School