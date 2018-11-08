Breakfast
Thursday, November 8 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, November 9 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Rice Krispies, Toast/Jelly, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk (Veterans Breakfast)
Monday, November 12 – Pancakes, Choice of Cereal, Sausage Link, Toast/Jelly, Cinnamon Applesauce, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, November 13 – Breakfast Pizza, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Wed., November 14 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, Nov. 15 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, November 8 – Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Quesadillas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Homemade Bread Slice, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Friday, November 9 – Chicken Nuggets, Fish Sticks, Macaroni and Cheese, Creamed Peas, Cinnamon Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Monday, November 12 – Hot Dog/Bun, Submarine Sandwich, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Potato Chips, Pork and Beans, Chocolate Pudding, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, November 13 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Tenderloin/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Oven Ready Fries, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, November 14 – Sliced Turkey, Sliced Ham, Dressing, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Corn, Dinner Roll, Pumpkin Bar, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, Nov. 15 – Chili Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup, Hamburger Bar, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers, Fruit Salad, Fresh Fruit
