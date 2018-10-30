Breakfast
Thursday, November 1 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, November 2 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, November 5 – French Toast Sticks, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, November 6 – Cinnamon Rolls, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Slices, Juice/Milk
Wed., November 7 – Sausage/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, November 8 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, November 1 – Chili Soup, Potato Soup, Hamburger Bar, Bologna Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers
Friday, November 2 – Bar BQ Pork Sandwich, Fish Square/Bun, Au Gratin Potatoes, Cole Slaw, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, November 5 – Crispy Chicken Strips, Mini Tacos,5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Tri Potato Patty, Green Beans, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, November 6 – Chicken Patty/Bun, Corn Dog, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Potato Rounds, Buttered Corn, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, November 7 – Pork Choppette, Beef and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Carrot Coins, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, November 8 – Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Quesadillas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Homemade Bread Slice, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
