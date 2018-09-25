Breakfast
Thursday, September 27 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, September 28 – Sausage/Gravy Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, October 1 – French Toast Sticks, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk.
Tuesday, October 2 – Mini Breakfast Bites, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, October 3 – Sausage/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, October 4 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, September 27 – Pizza Roll-Ups, Mini Corn Dogs, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Bread and Butter, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Friday, September 28 – Bar BQ Pork Sandwich, Fish Square/Bun, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, October 1 –Hot Dog/Bun, Bar BQ Ribb/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Au Gratin Potatoes, Green Beans, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, October 2 – Chicken Patty/Bun, Sloppy Joe/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, French Fries, Buttered Corn, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, October 3 – Pork Choppette, Beef and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Carrot Coins, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears
Thursday, October 4 – Beef “N” Tator Bake, Chicken Quesadillas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Homemade Bread Slice, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
