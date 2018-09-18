Breakfast
Thursday, September 20 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, September 21 – Sausage/Gravy Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, September 24 – Donuts, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk.
Tuesday, September 25 – Cheese Omelet, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, September 26 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, September 27 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, September 20 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Fruit Cocktail, Fresh Fruit
Friday, September 21 – Walking Taco, Fish “N” Cheese Sandwich, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, September 24 –Chicken Patty/Bun, Sloppy Joe/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Chef Tri Potato Patty, Peas, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, September 25 – Chicken A la King/Biscuit, Hamburger, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, French Fries, Peas/Carrots, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, September 26 – Meatloaf, Sliced Ham, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Scalloped Potatoes, Broccoli/Cheese Sauce, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, September 27 – Pizza Roll-Ups, Mini Corn Dogs, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Bread and Butter, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.