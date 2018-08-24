Breakfast
Thursday, August 23 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, August 24 – Sausage/Gravy Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, August 27 – Coffee Cake/Icing, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, August 28 – Donuts, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, August 29 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, August 30 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, August 23 – Goulash, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Friday, August 24 – Fish Sticks, Chicken Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Peas, Ice Cream, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, August 27 – Chicken Patty/Bun, Sloppy Joe/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, August 28 – School Made Pizza, BBQ Meatballs/Roll, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Vegetable Sticks/Dip, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, August 29 – Country Fried Steak, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Peas/Carrots, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, August 30 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Fruit Salad, Fresh Fruit
