Breakfast
Thursday, October 10 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, October 11 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, Oct. 14 –Donuts, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk.
Tuesday, October 15 – Breakfast Pizza, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk
Wed., October 16 – Blueberry Bagel/Cream Cheese, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk
Thursday, October 17 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, October 18 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Banana, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, Oct. 10 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Fruit Salad, Fresh Fruit
Friday, October 11 – Walking Taco, Fish ‘N’ Cheese Sandwich, Chef Salad, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, October 14 – Crispy Chicken Strips, Corn Dog, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Beans, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, October 15 – Chicken A la King/Biscuit, Sloppy Joe/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Onion Rings, Peas, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, Oct. 16 – Salisbury Steak, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Corn, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears,
Thursday, Oct. 17 – Lasagna/Ground Beef, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Friday, October 18 – Tuna Noodle Casserole, Bar BQ Pork Sandwich, Chef Salad, Potato Rounds, Peas/Carrots, Cinnamon Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
