   Breakfast

Thursday, October 3 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Friday, October 4 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk

Monday, Oct. 7 –French Toast Sticks, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk.

Tuesday, October 8 – Cinnamon Rolls, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Slices, Juice/Milk

Wed., October 9 – Sausage/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk

Thursday, October 10 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Friday, October 11 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk

   Lunch

Thursday, Oct. 3 – Beef ‘N’ Tator Bake, Chicken Quesadillas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Homemade Brad Slice, Cinnamon Applesauce, Fresh Fruit

Friday, October 4 – Chicken Nuggets, Fish Sticks, Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Peas/Carrots, Chocolate Ice Cream, Sliced Peaches

Monday, October 7 – Submarine Sandwich, Hot Dog/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Potato Chips, Pork and Beans, Chocolate chip Cookie, Mandarin Orange Slices

Tuesday, October 8 – School-Made Pizza, BBQ Meatballs/Roll, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Vegetable Sticks/Dip, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit

Wednesday, Oct. 9 – Pork Choppette, Beef and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Corn, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears

Thursday, Oct. 10 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Fruit Salad, Fresh Fruit

Friday, October 11 – Walking Taco, Fish ‘N’ Cheese Sandwich, Chef Salad, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit