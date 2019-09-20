Breakfast
Thursday, Sept. 19 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, September 20 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, September 23 –Oatmeal, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Peanut Butter, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk.
Tuesday, September 24 – Cinnamon Rolls, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Slices, Juice/Milk
Wed., September 25 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, Sept. 26 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, September 27 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, September 19 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Fruit cocktail, Fresh Fruit
Friday, September 20 – Bar BQ Pork Sandwich, Fish ‘N’ Cheese Sandwich, Potato Rounds, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Sherbert Cup, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, September 23 – Crispy Chicken Strips, Corn Dog, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Tri Potato Patty, Green Beans, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, September 24 – School-made Pizza, Beef and Bean Burrito, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Vegetable Sticks/Dip, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 25 – Meatloaf, Sliced Ham, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Scalloped Potatoes, Carrot Coins, Dinner Roll, Jell-O/Fruit, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, Sept. 26 – Chicken Stir Fry, Goulash, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Homemade Bread Slice, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Friday, September 27 – Homecoming…Sack Lunch
