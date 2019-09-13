Breakfast
Thursday, Sept. 12 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, September 13 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, September 16 –Donuts, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk.
Tuesday, September 17 – Breakfast Pizza, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk
Wed., September 18 – Sausage, Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, Sept. 19 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, September 20 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Banana, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, September 12 – Lasagna/Ground Beef, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Fruit Salad, Fresh Fruit
Friday, September 13 – Walking Taco, Shrimp Poppers, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, September 16 – Chicken Patty/Bun, Hamburger/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Curly Q Fries, Creamed Peas, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, September 17 – Sloppy Joe/bun, Italian Dnkers, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Onion Rings, buttered Corn, Cinnamon Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Salisbury Steak, Beef and Noodles,, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Cauliflower/Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, September 19 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Fruit cocktail, Fresh Fruit
Friday, September 20 – Bar BQ Pork Sandwich, Fish ‘N’ Cheese Sandwich, Potato Rounds, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Sherbert Cup, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
