Breakfast
Monday, August 19 – French Toast Sticks, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, August 20 – Mini Breakfast Bites, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk
Wed., August 21 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, August 22 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, August 23 – Sausage/Gravy Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Banana, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Monday, August 19 – Crispy Chicken Strips, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Tri Potato Patty, Peas, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, August 20 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Chicken Patty/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, French Fries, Buttered Corn, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, August 21 – Country Fried Steak, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Carrot Coins, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, August 22 – Goulash, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Friday, August 23 – Tuna Noodle Casserole, Grilled Chicken Patty/Bun, Peas/Carrots, Bread and Butter, Ice Cream, Chilled Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.