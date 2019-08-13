 Breakfast

Monday, August 19 – French Toast Sticks, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk

Tuesday, August 20 – Mini Breakfast Bites, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk

Wed., August 21 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk

Thursday, August 22 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Friday, August 23 – Sausage/Gravy Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Banana, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Monday, August 19 – Crispy Chicken Strips, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Tri Potato Patty, Peas, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit

Tuesday, August 20 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Chicken Patty/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, French Fries, Buttered Corn, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit

Wednesday, August 21 – Country Fried Steak, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Carrot Coins, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit

Thursday, August 22 – Goulash, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit

Friday, August 23 – Tuna Noodle Casserole, Grilled Chicken Patty/Bun, Peas/Carrots, Bread and Butter, Ice Cream, Chilled Applesauce, Fresh Fruit