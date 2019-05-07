Breakfast
Thursday, May 9 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, May 10 – Muffins, Rice Krispies, Toast/Jelly, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Monday, May 13 – Donuts, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, May 14 – Cinnamon Rolls, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Slices, Juice/Milk
Wed., May 15 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Croissant, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, May 16 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, May 9 – Lasagna/Ground Beef, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Friday, May 10 – Sack Lunch, Elementary Track Meet
Monday, May 13 – Crispy Chicken Strips, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, 5th/6th Grade Salad Bar, Tri Potato Patty, Peas/Carrots, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, May 14 – School Made Pizza, Beef and Bean Burrito, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Vegetable Sticks/Dip, Fruit Cocktail, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, May 15 – Country Fried Steak, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Cole Slaw, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, May 16 – Beef ‘N’ Tator Bake, Chicken Fajitas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Homemade Bread Slice, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.