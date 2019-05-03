Breakfast
Thursday, May 2 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, May 3 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Monday, May 6 – French Toast Sticks, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, May 7 – Breakfast Pizza, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Wed., May 8 – Ham/Egg/Cheese Croissant, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, May 9 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, May 2 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Friday, May 3 – Walking Taco, Beef and Bean Burrito, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage cheese, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, May 6 – Hot Dog/Bun, Bar BQ Ribb/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Peas, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, May 7 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Tenderloin/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, French Fries, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, May 8 – Pork Choppette, Beef and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Dinner Roll, Lime Jell-O/Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, May 9 – Lasagna/Ground Beef, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
