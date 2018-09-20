The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, September 13, 2018. President Christy Aylward called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. with seven members present.
Financial Update
The board reviewed the year-to-date financial statements. Year-to-date revenues currently total $539,920.72 and Year-to-date expenditures are $818,954.47. The district is currently operating with a deficit of $279,033.75.
Networking Quote for Addition
The board voted 7-0 to approve the bid of $27,530.40 from Quality Network Solutions for the networking in the new addition.
Bus Routes
The board voted 7-0 to approve the District Transportation Routes for 2018-19 as presented by the Transportation Director, Bryan Chance.
iROAR Tech Talk
Innovative Learning Specialist, Jayme Mallett, provided a presentation at the board meeting about some of the educational apps that are being used in the classroom.
ASBR
Annually, following the close of business for the fiscal year, the district must report to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education the status of the district’s finances and academic programs from the preceding year in the official Annual Secretary of the Board Report . The ASBR must be submitted to DESE by August 15th. This year’s ASBR shows the district balances at 30.43%
Resignations
The board voted 7-0 to accept the letter of resignation from elementary school cook Pam Chance as presented. The board voted 7-0 to accept the letter of resignation from bus driver Jon Wullbrandt as presented.
Facility Projects
The board discussed the current progress of the facility projects that are taking place on campus and reviewed all of the work that was completed during the summer.
October Meeting
The October Board meeting is set for Thursday, October 11 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Library.
Open session adjourned at 8:40 p.m.
Executive Session
In closed session the following items were approved:
Closed session minutes of August 13, 2018
Hire Tia Hamilton as the Jr./Sr. High Basketball Cheerleading Coach, 7-0.
Approve a 2.5 day extended contract for Varsity Baseball, 7-0
Approve Early Graduation request, 7-0
Meeting adjourned at 9:12 p.m.
