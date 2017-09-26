Scotland County R-I hosted its annual Homecoming festivities on Friday September 15. The whole week was filled with activities such as student Spirit days, tailgating, float building, the parade, the community pep rally, the football game, crowning ceremonies, and the homecoming dance.

As part of the Spirit days throughout the week, students gave back to charitable organizations. Student Council organized funds to be deposited to a different charity which correlated to each of the dress up day. This turned out to be a huge success. Students raised money to donate to the Make a Wish Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude’s, Chester Robinson Memorial Fund, and the Ronald McDonald House. Each grade battled to raise the most funds to win points for their class in the Spirit Stick Competition.

On Friday junior high and high school students took the day to build their class floats and tailgate. Students worked hard to come up with the best design and execute it in only a few hours. This makes for an exciting day prior to the parade and ultimately the game. The parade was led by this year’s Grand Marshal, Mr. Brent Bondurant.

During the community pep rally, the Scotland County Marching Band, Little Paws, and the Varsity Cheerleaders performed. Also recognized at the pep rally were the Tiger Cub Cheerleaders, Tiger Cub Football, Junior High Softball, Junior High Cheerleaders, Junior High Football, Varsity Softball, Memphis FFA Trapshooters, Student Council, homecoming candidates and attendants, and the Varsity Football Team. There were three divisions of floats in the parade: class, organization, and community. The class float that won was reigning champs of last year, the juniors, class of 2018. The runner up was seniors, followed by the 7th grade in third. The winning float in the organization division was FCCLA. The runner up was FFA, followed by Art Club in third. The community division float winner was the Scotland County Hospital. The runner up was Bank of Memphis, followed by the U.S. Bank. Also the winner of the Spirit Stick was announced and that award goes to the Seniors.

During the halftime ceremonies of a very exciting football game, spectators welcomed back last year’s homecoming king, Will Pickerell, and last year’s queen, Sadie Davis, to crown the new king and queen. The 2017 king is Gage Dodge and the 2017 queen is Ashleigh Creek.

We would like to say a thanks to everyone that helped us out as sponsors or supporters. A special thanks to Memphis Pepsi Bottling Company, Memphis Democrat, Eclipse T-Shirts, Matt McKee, J’s foods, Gas & More, Andy Middleton, Brent Bondurant, Scotland and Memphis Fire Departments, Scotland County Police Department, Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, City of Memphis, Scotland County Student Council, Schelle Cooley, Mr. Orr and the Scotland County Marching Tigers, as well as our very own victorious Scotland County Tigers.

Submitted by Jenna Ward