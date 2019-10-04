Scotland County R-I hosted the 2019 Homecoming festivities on Friday, September 27. The whole week was filled with activities such as student Spirit days, tailgating, float building, the parade, the community pep rally, the football game, crowning ceremonies, and the homecoming dance.

As part of the Spirit days throughout the week, students gave back to charitable organizations. Student Council organized funds to be deposited to a different charity which correlated to each of the dress up day. This turned out to be a huge success. Students raised money to donate to the Chester Robinson Memorial Fund. Each grade battled to raise the most funds to win points for their class in the Spirit Stick Competition, which was won by the 8th grade this year.

On Friday, junior high and high school students beat the rain to build their class floats and tailgate. Students worked hard to come up with the best design and execute it in only a few hours. This makes for an exciting day prior to the parade and ultimately the game. The parade was led by this year’s Grand Marshal, Mr. Kevin Fromm.

During the community pep rally, the Scotland County Marching Band, Color Guard, and the Varsity Cheerleaders performed. Also recognized at the pep rally were the Tiger Cub Cheerleaders, Tiger Cub Football, Junior High Softball, Junior High Cheerleaders, Junior High Football, Varsity Softball, Memphis FFA Trapshooters, Student Council, Homecoming Candidates and Attendants, and the Varsity Football Team. There were 3 divisions of floats in the parade: class, organization, and community. The class float that won was the Juniors, class of 2021. The runner-up was Seniors, followed by the Sophomores in third. The winning float in the organization division was FCCLA. The runner up was FFA, followed by Art Club in third. The community division float winner was the Scotland County Hospital. The runner up was Keith’s Cafe, followed by Exchange Bank of NEMO.

During the halftime ceremonies of a very exciting football game, spectators welcomed back last year’s homecoming king, Will Fromm; and last year’s queen, Haley Darcy; to crown the new king and queen. The 2019 king is Branton Burrus and the 2019 queen is Kathryn Feeney.

“We would like to say thank you to everyone that helped us out as sponsors or supporters,” said organizers Jenna Ward and Terri Slaughter. “Thank you to all the community members and parents that helped out during the parade by driving candidates, attendants, teams and floats.”

The sponsors also offered a special thanks to Memphis Pepsi Bottling Company, Memphis Democrat, Eclipse T-Shirts, Scotland County Pharmacy and Matt McKee, J’s Foods, Gas & More, Gerth’s, Kevin Fromm, Scotland County Fire Department, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, City of Memphis, Scotland County Student Council, Schelle Colley, Mr. Orr and the Scotland County Marching Tigers, as well as our very own victorious Scotland County Tigers.