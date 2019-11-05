Scotland County R-I High School has released the honor roll for the 2019-20 first quarter.

Students in Grade 12 earning A Honor Roll status were Brock Aylward, Lathe Bair, James Briggs, Jacob Buford, Katie Campbell, Micah Cooley, Katie Feeney, Maycee Ferrel, Allison Herring, Claire Hite, Jaden McAfee, Kaitlyn McMinn, Jada Miller, Lane Parsons, Abigail Salmons, Tala Saulmon, Laura Shaffer, Avery Shultz, Christian Siver, Kalissa Thomas, Parker Triplett, Shelby Troutman, Erica Yarbrough, and Eric Yarbrough.

Named to the B Honor Roll were Branton Burrus, James Arnold, Blake Coop, Jena Frederick, Spencer Kerkmann, Kamryn Mast, and Rachel Thompson.

The Grade 11 A Honor Roll included Jansen Alexander, Kaden Anders, Jenna Blessing, Morgan Blessing, Christian Bliefert, Kilee Bradley-Robinson, Laney Campbell, Hunter Carter, Kadon Chabert, Bobbi Darcy, Sylvia Darland, Clara Davis, Shaylee Davis, Carson Harrison, Kyra Justice, Hailey Kraus, Dylan Mohr, Kade Richmond, Brooke Smith, Kylee Stott, Magnum Talbert, Ethan Tinkle, Zoe Tinkle, and Anna Triplett.

Named to the B Honor Roll were Ewan Carleton, Jacob Cochran, Brady Curry, Dayton Eiler, Preston Sanchez, and Nathaniel Sevier.

The Grade 10 A Honor Roll consisted of Zachary Behrens, Levi Briggs, Trayton Buckallew, Jared Cerroni, Abigail Curry, Emiley Dial, Hannah Feeney, Sorrel Frederick, Mary Kellum, Lydia Krouse, Alex Long, Hayden Long, Xavier Lucas, Kara Mallett, Haylee McMinn, Corbyn Spurgeon, Emily Terrill, Hailey Thompson, and Alaynna Whitaker.

Earning B Honor Roll status were Melody Burns, Rylea Camp, Brant Frederick, Kabe Hamlin, Taryn Hassell, Aayla Humphrey, Eli Kigar, Baileigh Phillips, Shantel Small, Rose Whitley, and Zachary Young.

In the 9th Grade, students making the A Honor Roll were Hanna Anders, Bryn Aylward, Kina Billings, Penelope Cline, Abby Doster, Lucas Durflinger, Gage Graham, Karli Hamilton, Jewley Kraus, Elsie Kigar, Aaron McDaniel, Jackson McKee, Iris Mishra, Eric Mohr, Caelin Robinson, Hunter Sapp, Lauren Triplett, Owen Triplett, and Nancy Voitik.

The B Honor Roll students were Aden Aldridge, Danielle Bass, Paige Bishop, Ethan Blessing, Lydia Davis, Grady Dodge, Layne Egenberger, Phillip Esser, Ayden Farrar-Hines, Aiden Frederick, Westin Homer, Tresa Huber, Brianna Kraus, Izabelle Lucas, Jakobie Payne, Elizabeth Sevier, Riley Small, Justin Swearingen, Julian Valle, and Ian Wilson.

The Grade 8 A Honor Roll included Emma Anders, Kendal Anderson, Hugh Baker, Corbin Blessing, Brooke Campbell, Alice Darland, Mazy Dodge, Madigan Frederick, Jadin Fuller, Kallen Hamlin, Hunter Holt, Nicholas Holt, Makynlee Jack, Charlotte McRobert, Carson Miller, Breyonna Mitchell, Taydem Morton, Hattie Mumford, Tori Peterson, Kennady Sapp, Emma Tinkle, Mariah Vaughn, and Fawntana Wells.

Named to the B Honor Roll were Kyndra Cochran, Amiah Durham, Payton Frederick, Emma Harvey, Elias Hatfield, Kaylee Hobbs-Miller, Lanayah Howe, Chloe Krise, Lathan McAfee, Janail Miller, Hailey Small, Carlee Smith, and Piper Thompson.

In Grade 7, the A Honor Roll consisted of Casidey Altobelli-Frederick, Cody Briggs, Owen Brown, Hannah Campbell, William Darland, Taylor Egenberger, Brooklynn Fuller, Emma Gist, Kwyn Hamlin, Kassidee Jack, Jaci Knupp, Katherin Liles, Veronica Lucas, Kennedy Middleton, Payton Miller, Caiden Nichols, Brenna Phillips, Jackson Siegfried, Kendall Small, Kylie Small, Marcus Smith, Layne Stott, Braydon Thompson, Beau Triplett, and Megan Wolfe.

Making the B Honor Roll were Bristol Alexander, Reese Cook, Austin Curry, Vincent Dale, Aden Drummond, Thaydon Forest, Kevin Henn, Mason Mallett, Holly Mauck, Kayden Miller, Merit Miller, Mason Parsons, Rylee Pflum, Makyla Swearingen, and Serina Vickers.