Breakfast
Thursday, August 30 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, August 31 – Sausage/Gravy Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, September 3 – Labor Day, No School.
Tuesday, September 4 – Breakfast Pizza, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, September 5 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, September 6 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, August 30 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Fruit Salad, Fresh Fruit
Friday, August 31 – Walking Taco, Fish “N” Cheese Sandwich, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, September 3 –Labor Day, No School.
Tuesday, September 4 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Tenderloin/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, French Fries, Buttered Corn, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, September 5 – Pork Choppette, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Carrot Coins, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, September 6 – Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Fajitas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Homemade Bread Slice, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
