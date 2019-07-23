The sun was shining brightly, a slight breeze came out of the north, and the forecast made no hint of snow!! It was a beautiful day to celebrate Christmas – Christmas in July, that is. The Scotland County Parish parsonage at 202 N Adams in Memphis was the place to be Sunday, July 21, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Hostess Pastor Marilyn Fitzgerald graciously guided tours throughout the parsonage which was colorfully decked out in an array of Christmas with nine beautifully trimmed trees displayed in keeping with the “holiday.” Baby Jesus, lying in the manger under one of the trees, added to the meaning of the reason “for the day.”

Santa and his sleigh centered a fence of candy canes in the front yard, where the sleigh served as a gathering post for canned goods for the Scotland County Food Pantry. Guests more than adequately answered the call to provide non-perishable food upon their visit.

Dozens of cookies, fruit punch, nuts and mints were served from a table prepared for the day of praising God in colors of red and white. The poinsettia centerpiece added to the eye-catching affect the table offered. Gifts were presented to all present. Upon reviewing the registration sheet, door prizes were drawn. As all of the trees on display had been available for silent auction, bids were read at the end of the celebration. Several trees were sold, with all money going toward the “new roof fund.” This beautiful 100+ year- old-home (the parsonage) is in dire need of a new roof. Should there be others who would feel compelled to make a donation to this fund, all gifts are welcomed.

Many Scotland County Parish folks, representatives from nearly all churches in town, friends from churches from other towns, and several Adams Street neighbors joined Pastor Marilyn in this most delightfully awesome day of offering praise to our Lord. There was a “sweet, sweet Spirit in this place!”