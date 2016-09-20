he Scotland County Oats Bus meeting was held at the Nutrition Site Monday, September 12, 2016. Those present were Pattie Brookhart, Lavaughn Ketchum, Benji Briggs, Dorothy Boyd, Barbara Cantril, Kathleen Clayton, Janessa Mathena, Irene Armstrong and Clifford Ketchum, bus driver.

The meeting was called to order by president, Pattie Brookhart at 1:00 p.m. and she had prayer.

Lavaughn Ketchum, secretary, had Roll Call and read the minutes of the last meeting which was in July 2016. Barbara Cantril made a motion they be accepted and Pattie Brookhart seconded it.

Patty Brookhart, acting treasurer, gave the financial report.

There was discussion about new officers for 2017 to be held in our next meeting which will be November 14, 2016.

Clifford Ketchum told about a big trip to Columbia on Wednesday, September 21st at an Oats meeting. Three or four members aim to go from Memphis.

Pattie made a motion we adjourn.

Submitted by Lavaughn Ketchum, Secretary