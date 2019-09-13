Northeast Missouri Area Health Education Center is partnering with the Scotland County Memorial Library in Memphis to provide free emergency go-bags to students and families in Scotland County.

On September 19, 2019 the library will host a free lesson and activity to 2nd through 12th grade students and their families. Participants will put together a first aid kit, go-bag, and individualized disaster plans for their household.

The purpose of the class is to provide essential information and materials to families in need. Each child will learn about common emergencies, how to use emergency supplies, and how they can help their family stay safe! Bags are limited to one per household.

The class will be held at Scotland County Memorial Library on Thursday, September 19th from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. To inquire further, please contact Laura Wallace at 660-665-6404 or by email at lwallace@nemoahec.org.