Columbia, MO – Josh McSparren of Scotland County was honored with a 2017 Frank Graham 4-H Volunteer Leadership Award by the Missouri 4-H Foundation on March 17. McSparren was one of 35 volunteers recognized for his commitment to the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Youth Development Program.

“It is with great pleasure that we honor our friends and volunteers who have dedicated so much to helping our youth and communities thrive,” said Dr. Marla Tobin, chair of the Missouri 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees.

Josh McSparren has served the Scotland County 4-H program for 11 years and has been instrumental in building the 4-H shooting sports program and rifle project. He donates countless hours of time and equipment to improving and maintaining the rifle range and county fairgrounds He also leads woodworking projects and was recently chosen as Scotland County’s adult advisor to the 4-H Council

The Frank Graham 4-H Volunteer Leadership Award recognizes volunteers for their hard work and dedication to helping Missouri’s youth grow. The award is named for Frank Graham who served as director of the MU Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development from 1958 to 1975. During his 33 years of service, Mr. Graham was an avid supporter of volunteer leadership, believing that volunteers are the foundation of the 4-H program

About the Missouri 4-H Foundation

For more than 65 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation has been managing funds for the MU Extension 4H Youth Development Program, providing higher education scholarships and recognizing 4-H volunteers. MU Extension 4-H is a community of more than 200,000 youths from across Missouri learning leadership, citizenship and life skills.