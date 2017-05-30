Opal Blaine of Rutledge and Ruth Ann Carnes of Memphis recently returned from a trip to the western United States. After driving through hail, sleet and snow, they arrived in Twin Falls, Idaho where they visited Shoshone Falls. After touring the Idaho state capitol, they picked up Robbie Hance, Opal’s grandson. Robbie is attending Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, ID. From there they traveled to Newburg, Oregon to attend George Fox University graduation. Ryan Hance, also Opal’s grandson, graduated summa cum laude with a BS in Computer/Electrical Engineering. Ryan and Robbie are the sons of Ron and Rachel (Blaine) Hance of Auburn, Washington.

After spending a few days with the Hance family in Auburn, Opal and Ruth Ann visited Mount St. Helens National Monument and the Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens in Washington. They then traveled down the Oregon coast visiting state parks, lighthouses, the Sea Lion Caves and viewing the beautiful Pacific Ocean.

It was then on to California where they toured the majestic Redwood Forest and the state capitol in Sacramento. They also met with two of their cousins which they hadn’t seen in many years, Gary and wife Marilyn Kirkland in Atascadero and Paul and son Travis Kirkland of Upland.

Arizona was next and there they saw the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City and visited the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. Their main focus in Arizona was to visit their Aunt Bernice Forrester and cousins, Vickie and Rick Babbitt, all of Tucson. Vickie and Rick took them to tour the Titan Missile Museum in Sahuarita, AZ.

Bernice (a former Memphis resident) turned 97 on May 30th. She lives in an independent living facility and is very active. If anyone would like to send a belated birthday greeting, her address is 201 N. Jessica Ave., Apt 411, Tucson, AZ 85710. They’re sure she would enjoy hearing from Scotland County residents.

Upon returning home, Opal and Ruth said, “We always feel blessed and thankful when we travel so many miles (6500) without any problems.”