When you or someone you love are dealing with sadness, loneliness, or worry, sometimes it’s a lot to handle. Mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being. Depression and anxiety are common and treatable.

May is Mental Health Month and this year’s theme is – Fitness #4Mind4Body – to raise awareness of both the physical and mental health benefits of being active. Fitness can help achieve overall wellness – mind and body – and set you on a path to recovery. A healthy lifestyle helps prevent and treat heart disease, diabetes, obesity and other chronic illnesses. Physical activity also provides benefits for the mind and memory, combats depression and anxiety, supplies a mood and energy boost, and improves our overall mental health.

“It is important to really look at your overall health to achieve wellness,” said Amanda Crabtree, MS, LPC of Scotland County Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions Program. “So much of what we do physically impacts us mentally – it’s all about finding the right balance to benefit both the mind and body.”

“Eating healthy foods, managing stress, exercising, and getting enough sleep can go a long way in making you both physically and mentally healthy,” concluded Valerie Brown, RN, Senior Life Solutions Program Director. “We know that living a healthy lifestyle is not always easy, but it can be achieved by making small daily changes and building on those successes.”

Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of older adults over the age of 65 struggling with depression and anxiety often related to aging. Family members, physicians, or other health professionals can refer individuals to the program.

For more information on Scotland County Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions program, call 660-465-7595. For more information on May is Mental Health Month, visit Mental Health America’s website at www.mentalhealthamerica.net/may.

