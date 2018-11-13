On October 11, 2018, two senior officers from the PMC (Psychiatric Medical Care) corporate office in Nashville, TN, arrived onsite at Scotland County Hospital Senior Life Solutions to complete an unannounced internal audit. Douglas Craddock, LMHC (Licensed Mental Health Counselor) – Director of Therapeutic Services, and Erika Nail, LPC (Licensed Professional Counselor) – Regional Clinical Specialist performed the program evaluation.

The purpose of the audit was to monitor overall compliance with the national standardized policies, procedures, and documentation of Senior Life Solutions (SLS), and compliance with Medicare guidelines for intensive outpatient psychiatric group therapy.

At the conclusion of the visit, the SCH SLS team was given a compliance score of 98.6%. Director Doug Craddock stated, “That is ‘Outstanding’, a word above Excellent that I only reserve for the best. This is the second highest score I have ever given to a program.”

Scotland County Hospital opened Senior Life Solutions in March 2018 in the Annex Building. The Senior Life Solutions program is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of older adults over the age of 65 struggling with symptoms of depression and anxiety often related to aging. Referrals to the program can be made by anyone, including a patient’s physician or other healthcare professional, family or friend, and self referral. SLS accepts patients from all across the region.

The group counseling takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. There are some individual counseling sessions planned for patients each month and family sessions, when requested. Since the program started at Scotland County Hospital, 57 referrals have been made. “The community should be very pleased with this very needed service now being offered at Scotland County Hospital. This program’s commitment to support our seniors through some of the struggles of life and aging and also provide services that are lacking in rural areas is why we made the decision to partner with SLS. We could not be more pleased with these outcomes, so early in the program,” said Randy Tobler, MD, FACOG, CEO Scotland County Hospital. To make a referral or inquire about the program, please call 660-465-7595.

Scotland County Hospital is offering a free-of-charge Caregiver Resource Group for families and friends with loved ones in their care. This monthly group will provide an opportunity for families/friends to discuss their current situation, receive guidance and advice from the facilitator, learn about community resources, and help each other with tips, advice, and learning experiences. The Caregiver Resource Group meeting is every third Thursday of each month at 1 pm at the SLS office in the Annex Building at Scotland County Hospital. The next meeting is Thursday, November 15th.