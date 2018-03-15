The Wound Care Center at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis has been recognized with three distinguished awards from Restorix Health®, a leader in developing and managing comprehensive wound healing facilities throughout the country. Scotland County Hospital has received the “Clinical Distinction Award” which recognizes wound care centers that have demonstrated exceptional success in meeting or exceeding clinical and safety benchmarks. The three awards were received in meeting criteria for “Days to Heal” which is a count of days from initial visit to wound outcome; “Healing” which is a calculation of those wounds/patient outcomes as positive and those discharged as negative and finally “Patient Safety” which is an audit of 71 separate items to ensure overall patient safety in the Wound Care Center.

The Wound Care Center located in the outpatient services area at Scotland County Hospital is a specialized, outpatient wound care treatment center dedicated to the care of patients with chronic, non-healing wounds, such as those resulting from diabetes, circulatory problems, or injury. “We are extremely proud of our talented and dedicated wound care team. Drs. Miller-Parish and Rollison work hard with the team and the Restorix Health® clinicians to give patients positive outcomes,” said Randy Tobler, MD, FACOG and CEO at Scotland County Hospital & Clinics. “Our Center offers vital wound care services to our community, and we are honored to be recognized for our continuous efforts to ensure patients receive the highest quality care, in a safe environment.”

To learn more about the Wound Care Center at Scotland County Hospital, call 660-465-8511 or visit go to: http://scotlandcountyhospital.com/our_services.aspx and scroll down to Specialty Services.