Rhonda Roberts, RN, (middle, holding plaque) is pictured with some of the staff from the Med/Surg (inpatient) Floor at Scotland County Hospital who helped the facility earn TMF Hospital Quality Improvement Gold Award from TMF Health Quality Institute through their quality initiatives regarding re-admissions rates of inpatients.

Scotland County Hospital has received the TMF Hospital Quality Improvement Gold Award from TMF® Health Quality Institute. The TMF Hospital Quality Improvement Award program is sponsored by TMF, the Arkansas Hospital Association, Oklahoma Hospital Association, Oklahoma State Office of Rural Health, Texas Hospital Association and Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals. It recognizes hospitals in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas that have undertaken quality initiatives to improve outcomes in patient care and improve their performance on specific national quality measures. This program was established in 2004 as a non-competitive recognition program designed to identify exemplary outcomes achieved by hospitals.

The 2018 TMF Hospital Quality Improvement Award program is based on achievements in 2016 and 2017. It honors hospitals that are performing quality initiatives aimed at improving outcomes in patient care by recognizing those hospitals that have improved their performance on specific national quality measures.

“We are proud to have achieved this recognition. Our success illustrates our commitment to patient safety and to delivering quality health care,” said Randy Tobler, MD, CEO at Scotland County Hospital & Clinics. “Rhonda Roberts is our Case Manager at Scotland County Hospital and she studied each readmission to the hospital and the risk of readmissions rate and measured the data for over a year to qualify us for this award. Many of our hospital nurses and clinical staff can also take credit for the success of this award. It was a significant amount of work, but the initiatives were worth it because it was the right thing to do for our patients.”

Out of 557 Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS or Acute Care) Hospitals and 188 Critical Access Hospitals (CAH), 51 earned the TMF Hospital Quality Improvement Gold Award. The Silver Award went to 50 hospitals, and 51 hospitals earned the Bronze Award.

“TMF is proud to recognize these hospitals for promoting quality improvement activities and their senior management for promoting a quality culture,” said Tom Manley, CEO of TMF Health Quality Institute. “Quality improvement is a complex and demanding process, and we thank Scotland County Hospital for their commitment to improving the health of patients and the efficiency of health care.”

“Proven standards of care can save lives,” said Rhonda Roberts, RN, Case Manager. “We will continue to collect & study data that enhances our quality improvement efforts through our collaboration with partners and with TMF Health Quality Institute to ensure that every person gets the right care at the right time, every time.”

For the award evaluation, IPPS hospitals were separated into two groups – those eligible for value-based purchasing (VBP) and Critical Access Hospitals or those not eligible for VBP, as defined by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

To earn the Gold Award, an eligible hospital had to meet calendar year 2016 CMS VBP achievement thresholds for 85 percent of the eligible measures and was required to meet the calendar year 2016 achievement thresholds for at least 75 percent of submitted chart-abstracted Outpatient Quality Reporting (OQR) measures. In addition, Gold Award winners had to demonstrate 15-percent relative improvement in reduction of readmissions during the award evaluation period, or an absolute readmissions rate of 5 percent or less.

For more information on the awards program, see the TMF Health Quality Institute awards website at https://award.tmf.org.

TMF Health Quality Institute focuses on improving lives by improving the quality of health care through contracts with federal, state and local governments, as well as private organizations. For more than 45 years, TMF has helped health care providers and practitioners in a variety of settings improve care for their patients. www.tmf.org