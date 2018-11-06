Scotland County Hospital has been around for nearly fifty years and the Radiology Department has been there since the beginning. The department has evolved from one room with an x-ray machine to a multitude of radiologic services. We now offer not only x-ray but cat scan (CT), ultrasound, mammography, mobile fluoroscopy, mobile MRI, mobile nuclear medicine and mobile bone density. During the first week of November, Scotland County Hospital Radiology Department/Imaging Center is joining the rest of the nation in celebrating the work done by the professionals in the field of radiologic technology. National Radiologic Technology Week is celebrated annually to recognize the vital work of radiology technologists (RT) across the nation. The week-long observation calls attention to the important role medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals play in patient care and health care safety.

The department provides 24/7 coverage with a dedicated and hardworking staff of five. They pride themselves on staying on top of the ever-changing technology offered. To show our appreciation for their hard work and dedication, we would like you to meet the homegrown Imaging Center staff and list their years of service to Scotland County Hospital: Angela Hawes RT(R)(CT) 23 years; Jenny Mallett RT (R)(M) 18 years; Deanna Rowland, RT(R)(M)(CT) 11 years; Shawna Stone RT(R) 2 years; and Mike Smith, RT (R) 1 year.

As defined by ASRT (American Society of Radiologic Technologists), radiologic technologists are the medical personnel who perform diagnostic imaging examinations and administer radiation therapy treatments. They are educated in: anatomy, patient positioning, examination techniques, equipment protocols, radiation safety, radiation protection and basic patient care. They may specialize in a specific imaging technique such as: bone densitometry, cardiovascular-interventional radiography, computed tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, quality management, sonography or general radiography.

Radiologic technologists who perform imaging examinations are responsible for accurately positioning patients and ensuring that a quality diagnostic image is produced. They work closely with radiologists, the physicians who interpret medical images to either diagnose or rule out disease or injury. For the images to be interpreted correctly by the radiologist, the imaging examination must be performed properly by a radiologic technologist.

If you have the privilege of being in the care of one of these dedicated members of the Scotland County Hospital Imaging Center employees, please show your appreciate of their time and sacrifice they give to make sure all of our patients receive the best care possible. Should you need a medical radiologic test, please look to Scotland County Hospital’s Imaging Center first. The Scotland County Hospital Imaging Center has a vast array of tests that will keep you from having to travel too far for your healthcare. Call 660-465-8511 and talk to Angela Hawes, she can tell you about the many tests that are offered at SCH.