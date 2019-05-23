I. Call to Order at 5:30 p.m.
A. Approval of Open Session Agenda
B. Approval of Executive Session Agenda pursuant to Missouri Sunshine Law §610.021 Sections (1) Legal Matters, (3) Hiring, firing and discipline of employees, (13) individually identifiable personnel information
II. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of April 25, 2019 Minutes and consent agenda items B.-I.
C. HIM Update
D. HR Update
1) Employee Experience Committee
E. Material Mgmt.
F. RHC Report
G. Supervisor Mtg
H. Contract
1) Quest Reference Lab
I. Policies
III. Public Comment
IV. Quality Corner
A. Committee Report
B. Patient Experience Committee
C. Dashboard
V. Financial Report
A. Finance Report
B. Approval of May A/P-action needed
VI. Administrative Report-
VII. CMO Report
VIII. Old Business
A. Approval of Med Staff Officers, Committees and full list SCH Committees
B. Revenue Cycle Update
C. EMS Separation- Ratify Proposed Separation Financials
IX. New Business
A. Letter to Board (DeRosear family)
B. Open Bids – LMS and MMS Tree Removal
C. Budget Progress Report
D. Hospital Liability Insurance -action item
X. Executive Session
A. Approval of April 25, 2019 Executive Session Minutes
B. Personnel
C. Legal
XI. Adjournment
