ADMISSIONS: 10/10/16 – Owen Nicholas Briggs, Memphis; Charles Burks, Sr., Wyaconda 10/11/16 – Stephanie Martin, Memphis; Lejric Martin, Memphis; Tyler Scott Ramer, Luray 10/13/16 – Finley Antal, Downing 10/16/16 – Willis Martin, Arbela; Tim Farley, Memphis 10/17/16 – Sheila Owings, Memphis; Shelbi Cline, Memphis 10/18/16 – Dominic L. Cline, Memphis; Vera Tague, Wyaconda; Morris Walker, Memphis 10/20/16 – Gracia Murphy, Keokuk, IA; Ruby Murphy, Keokuk, IA
DISMISSALS: 10/11/16 – Owen Nicholas Briggs, Memphis 10/12/16 – Lejric Martin, Memphis; Stephanie Martin, Memphis 10/14/16 -Finley Antal, Downing; Tyler S. Ramer, Luray 10/18/16 – Charles Burks, Sr., Wyaconda; Sheila Owings, Memphis 10/20/16 – Tim Farley, Memphis
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.