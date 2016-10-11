Scotland County Hospital recorded 11 admissions and 10 dismissals from September 30 – October 6, 2016.
ADMISSIONS: 10/05/16 – Hazel Arnold, Kahoka 10/06/16 – Dora Deatrick, Wyaconda
DISMISSALS: 10/01/2016 – Roberta Small, Memphis 10/04/16 – Lisa Horst, Arbela 10/06/16 – Virginia Johnson, Memphis
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.