Scotland County Hospital recorded 65 admissions and 56 dismissals from September 6th – September 29th.
ADMISSIONS: 9/6/16 -Kayley Rhodes, Alexandria; Jasper Rhodes, Alexandria; Nathan Getman, Memphis 9/7/16 – Timber Jackson, Downing; Willow Eve Jackson, Downing 9/8/16 – Andrea Paul, Wyaconda; Jason Donovan Lee Paul, Wyaconda 9/9/16 – Sarah Krouse, Memphis; Karrah Louise Steele, Memphis; Stevie Hayes, Macon; Hank Byron Lea, Macon 9/12/16 -Marissa Beard, Memphis; Kellan Scott Beard, Memphis 9/16/16 – Elizabeth Dalton, Memphis; Anthony Jace Dalton-Lloyd, Memphis; Ashley Harvey, Arbela; Brooks Wayne Harvey, Arbela 9/17/16 – Brenda M. Smith, Luray 9/18/16 – Richard Byrn, Granger 9/22/16 – Laine Lay, Knox City; Susie Miller, Kahoka; Mercedes Fuller, Memphis 9/23/16 -Kreed Lay, Knox City; Mason Lee Fuller, Memphis 9/27/16 – Virginia Johnson, Memphis 9/29/16 – Roberta Small, Memphis
DISMISSALS: 9/6/2016 – Joycelyn Peterson. Memphis; 9/7/16 – Tammy McLaughlin. Kahoka 9/8/16 – Nathan E Getman, Memphis; Jasper Rhodes, Alexandria; Kayley Rhodes, Alexandria 9/10/16 – Timber Jackson, Downing; Willow Jackson, Downing; Andrea Paul, Wyaconda; Jason Paul, Wyaconda 9/11/16 – Stevie Hayes, Macon; Hank B. Hayes, Macon 9/12/16 -Sarah Krouse, Memphis; Karrah Krouse, Memphis 9/14/16 – Marissa Beard, Memphis; Kellan Beard, Memphis; 9/18/16 – Brenda M. Smith, Luray 9/19/16 – Elizabeth Dalton, Memphis; Anthony Jace Dalton-Lloyd, Memphis; Ashley Harvey, Arbela; Brooks Wayne Harvey, Arbela 9/20/16 – Richard Byrn, Granger 9/23/16 – Susie Miller, Kahoka 9/24/16 – Laine Lay, Knox City; Kreed Lay, Knox City
