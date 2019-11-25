The Scotland County Health Department has announced that a contract to provide WIC (Women, Infants and Children) services for fiscal year 2019-20 has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Under the terms of the contract, Scotland County Health Department will be able to serve 99 eligible pregnant or postpartum women, infants and children up to five years of age each month.

WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program that provides services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to their 5th birthday. WIC provides health screenings, risk assessments, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding support and promotion and referrals for health care, checks for supplemental food such as fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, milk, eggs, cheese, peanut butter, bread, cereal, and juice. Infants who are not breastfed receive formula. These are provided at no cost to the participant.

To be eligible for WIC, a person must meet income guidelines, (or receive food stamps, TANF, or Medicaid benefits), be at nutritional risk, and be a Missouri resident. Income must be at or below 185% of the federal poverty level, or $47,638 annual income for a family of four. Participation in the food stamp, Medicaid and TANF programs automatically qualify a person for the WIC program. Participants must also complete a nutritional. risk assessment by a health professional at a participating WIC agency in Missouri

The Scotland Health Department is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers WIC services on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month or by appointment.

Missouri residents interested in finding out more about how to receive WIC benefits can call the Scotland County Health Department at 660-465-7275 or TEL-LINK at 1-800- TEL-LINK (1800-835-5465). The information is also available online at www.health.mo.gov/wic,

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. –

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) Mail; U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, DC. 20250-9410;

(2) Fax: (202) 6907442;