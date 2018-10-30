The Scotland County Health Department has announced that a contract to provide WIC (Women, Infants and Children) services for the fiscal year 2018-19 has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Under the terms of the contract, Scotland County Health Department will be able to serve 100 eligible pregnant or postpartum women, infants and children up to five years of age each month.

WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program that provides services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to their 5th birthday based on nutritional risk and income eligibility. The primary services provided are health screenings, risk assessments, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding promotion and referrals to health care. Supplemental food is provided at no cost to participants.

Program eligibility is partially based on income guidelines. Income must be at or below 185% of the federal poverty level, or $46,435 for a family of four. Participants must also complete a nutritional risk assessment by a health professional at a participating WIC agency in Missouri

The Scotland Health Department is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers WIC services on the third Tuesday and Wednesday of each month or by appointment.

Missouri women interested in finding out more about how to receive WIC benefits can call TEL-LINK. at 1-800- TEL-LINK (1-800-835-5465) or contact the Scotland County Health Department at 660-465-7275. The information is also available online at www.health.rno.gov/wic.