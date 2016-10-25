The Scotland County Health Department has announced that a contract to provide WIC services for the fiscal year 2016-2017 has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Under the terms of the contract, Scotland County Health Department will be able to serve monthly 105 eligible pregnant or postpartum women, infants and children up to five years of age.

WIC offers nutrition education and guidance, breastfeeding education and support, referrals for health care and nutritious foods such as milk, eggs, cheese, cereal, juice, peanut butters, fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, for women and children and baby food and formula for infants for those who qualify for the program.

The Scotland County WIC Program is headed by WIC Coordinator Nancy Holt. Sue Jane Brewer serves as Nutrition Coordinator and nutritionist, Margaret Curry serves as WIC Certifier and Tasma Thornton, RN serves as competent profession authority.

The Health Department is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a,m. to 4 p.m. and offers WIC services on the third Tuesday and Wednesday of each month or by appointment. Please call the Scotland County Health Department at 660-465-7275 for more information about the WIC Program.

