Thursday, June 28 – Walk-in clinic hours from 8-10 a.m. for immunizations.

Friday, June 29 – Walk-in clinic hours from 8-3:30 p.m. for fasting blood sugars, cholesterols, blood pressure checks, immunizations, and nail care. Blood draws from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3 – Walk-in clinic hours from 8-9 a.m. for fasting blood sugars, cholesterols, and blood draws and from 12-2:30 for blood pressure checks, immunizations, and nail care.

Wednesday, July 4 – Office closed.

Thursday, July 5 – Walk-in clinic hours from 8-10 a.m. for immunizations.