Thursday, June 21 – Walk-in clinic hours from 8-10 a.m. for immunizations. A nurse is available at Scotland County Nutrition Site for blood pressure checks.

Friday, June 22 – Walk-in clinic hours from 8-3:30 p.m. for fasting blood sugars, cholesterols, blood pressure checks, immunizations, and nail care. Blood draws from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 26 – Walk-in clinic hours from 8-9 a.m. for fasting blood sugars, cholesterols, and blood draws and from 12-2:30 for blood pressure checks, immunizations, and nail care.

Thursday, June 28 – Walk-in clinic hours from 8-10 a.m. for immunizations.