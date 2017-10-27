Thursday, October 26 – Walk-in clinic hours from 8 – 10 for immunizations.
Friday, October 27 – Walk-in clinic hours from 8:00-3:30 for fasting blood sugars, cholesterols, blood pressure checks, immunizations, nail care, etc. Blood draws from 8:00-1:30.
Tuesday, October 31 – Walk-in clinic hours from 8-9 a.m. for fasting blood sugars, cholesterols, and blood draws and from 12-2:30 for blood pressure checks, immunizations, nail care, etc.
Thursday, November 2 – Walk-in clinic hours from 8 – 10 for immunizations.
