Thursday, Dec. 8 – Clinic hours from 8:00-10:00 a.m. for immunizations.

Friday, December 9 – Clinic hours from 8:00-3:30 a.m. for fasting blood sugars and cholesterols, blood pressure checks, immunizations, nail care, etc.

Tuesday, December 13 –Clinic hours from 8-10 a.m. for fasting blood sugars and cholesterols and blood draws and from 12-2:30 p.m. for immunizations, blood pressure checks, nail care, etc. Board of Trustees meeting at the Health Department at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15 – Clinic hours from 8:00-10:00 a.m. for immunizations. Nurse available at the Scotland County Nutrition Site for blood pressure checks.