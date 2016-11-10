Thursday, Nov. 10 – Clinic hours from 8:00-10:00 a.m. for immunizations.

Friday, November 11 – Office closed for Veterans Day.

Tuesday, November 15 –Clinic hours from 8-9 a.m. for fasting blood sugars and cholesterols and blood draws and from 12-2:30 p.m. for immunizations, blood pressure checks, nail care, flu shots, etc. WIC certifications and mid certifications by appointment. Please call 465-7275 to schedule an appointment.

Wednesday, Nov. 16 – WIC nutrition education and check pick up.

Thursday, Nov. 17 – Clinic hours from 8:00-10:00 a.m. for immunizations. Nurse available at the Scotland County Nutrition Site from 11-Noon for blood pressure checks.