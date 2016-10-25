Thursday, October 27 – Clinic hours from 8:00-9:00 a.m. for immunizations.
Friday, October 28 – Clinic hours from 8:00-3:30 for fasting blood sugars, cholesterols and blood draws, immunizations, nail care, flu shots, etc.
Tuesday, November 1 – Clinic hours from 8-10:00 a.m. for fasting blood sugars and cholesterols and blood draws and from 12-2:30 p.m. for immunizations, blood pressure checks, nail care, flu shots, etc.
Thursday, October 3 – Clinic hours from 8:00-10:00 a.m. for immunizations.
