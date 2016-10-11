Thursday, October 13 – Clinic hours from 8:00-9:00 a.m. for immunizations.

Friday, October 14 – Clinic hours from 8:00-3:30 for fasting blood sugars, cholesterols and blood draws, blood immunizations, nail care, flu shots, etc.

Tuesday, October 18 – Clinic hours from 8-9:00 a.m. for fasting blood sugars and cholesterols and blood draws and from 12-2:30 p.m. for immunizations, blood pressure checks, nail care, flu shots, etc. WIC certifications and mid cert assessments by appointment. Please call 465-7275 to schedule an appointment.

Wednesday, October 19 – WIC nutrition education and check pick up.

Thursday, October 20 – Clinic hours from 8:00-9:00 a.m. for immunizations. A nurse will be available at the Scotland County Nutrition site to do blood pressure checks.