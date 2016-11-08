A Scotland County R-I graduate is returning to his roots to help secure funding to expand his high school industrial arts program.

Rich Green, Industrial Technology Coordinator at Knox County R-I High School, recently announced that several Scotland County businesses have made donations to his program to help fund the purchase of a Lincoln TorchMate CNC (computer numerical controlled) plasma cutting machine.

A pair of Scotland County businesses, Hopkins Lumber and Ridge Top Farm Supply have contributed to the fundraiser, which was kicked off by a successful grant application by Green to MFA Oil. The grant will fund 20% of the purchase price.

Green also praised the efforts of Carolyn Chrisman, the Director of Kirksville Regional Economic Development, Inc., who secured a donation from Wire Co. in Kirksville.

The TorchMate machine will have the capability of cutting ¾” plate all the way down to cutting gauge metal for art and signs. It will have a 4 foot by 4 foot cutting area with a water table. It will have the capability of mounting a handheld router for cutting and machining wood panels.

“This machine would in a sense be the capstone to the metals lab,” said Green. “This equipment coupled with the machining course would give students an incredible opportunity to not only learn CNC programming and operation, but also give them a chance to work with the community.”

Green envisions the students turning the new equipment into a small business, where they take orders, learn pricing, realize the importance of deadlines and the complexity of working with customers while also earning a great sense of ownership, as in essence the students with this equipment could help fund “their” Industrial Tech program while learning invaluable skills.

“Students can now build anything they dream up,” said Green. “They’re already receiving orders for the machine which isn’t scheduled to arrive until around Thanksgiving.”

Green noted the down time isn’t going unused. He indicated that students have been busy learning the new CAD software to design parts, so when the machine arrives they are ready to get to work.

This year Green’s program is offered dual credit, earning both Knox County High School credit hours as well as college credit hours for machining from Moberly Area Community College (MACC).

Green worked over the summer moving machines from the MACC campus to the Knox County school’s metals lab.

“MACC loaned the high school two metal lathes, one vertical mill and a surface grinder,” said Green.

He also praised the efforts of Les Cardwell, who donated his time and equipment to transport the heavy machinery.

“Students have been busy getting their feet wet with these machines and have already had a few other jobs come in to work on in addition to their lab assignments,” said Green, who currently teaches CAD (computer aided drafting) with AutoCad and Solidworks. Welding, machining, woods, and industrial technology (where students become certified technicians through Briggs and Stratton, and certified technicians through Stihl).

Green also teaches an electrical class where students build and test electrical components. They build their own multimeter and learn residential wiring before selecting and building a project of their own.

He also offers a beginner’s class for junior high students, offering a taste of what is offered in the Industrial Tech world.

For more information on the machine or to offer support for the project, contact Rich Green at rgreen@knoxr1.us, or stop by the school to visit in person.