Terry Arnold vice- president of the Scotland County Genealogy Society called the May 14th meeting to order with 10 members present.

June Kice gave the treasurer’s report.

Old business: Terry Arnold reported on work days.

New business: Bonnie Hayes reported the group’s copy machine will need replaced.

The book sale was discussed for Antique Fair days and the cookie sale will be held again at the Antique Fair, on Saturday as in the past.

A work day was scheduled for Tuesday, June 12th.

June Kice gave a program on the history of Mother’s Day, which was started in the 19th Century before the Civil War by Ann Reeves Jarvis of West Virg1na to teach local women to care for their children. Later, others honored Friendship Day, when mothers gathered with former Union and Confederate soldiers to promote reconciliation.

Suffragette and abolitionist Julia Ward Howe wrote a Mother’s Day proclamation promoting world peace The official Mother’s Day holiday arose in the 1900’s as the result of Anna Jarvis as a way of honoring sacrifices of mothers for their children.

President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure officially establishing the 2nd Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.

Terry Arnold closed the meeting.

Refreshments were served by Twyla Stevenson and Marlene Cowell.

Connie Bratton, Secretary