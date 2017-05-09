The Scotland County Genealogy Society held their monthly meeting Monday, May 8, 2017. The meeting was called to order by President, Darlene Johnston, with twelve members present. The Secretary’s and Treasurer’s reports were given.

Under Old Business, the group discussed saving Best Choice labels and encouraged everyone to continue saving them. They also discussed recycling and Marlene stated she would continue taking the aluminum cans for recycle.

Under New Business, June Kice reported on the district genealogy meeting. It was suggested the group donate to the Pheasant airplane building fund. That motion carried.

Also under New Business, the group decided to have a book sale on June 9th and 10th from 8:00-4:00 p.m. each day. This will only be a book sale. Books have been sorted. It was reported they currently have westerns, Bible stories, children’s books, romance novels, fiction, nonfiction, Scotland County history and books on Tom Horn.

Next month, the group will travel to Indian Creek Cemetery to log gravesites.

The meeting was adjourned and refreshments made by Linda Larson were enjoyed by all.

Submitted by Connie Bratton, Secretary