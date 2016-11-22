Scotland County Genealogy met November 14th at 1:30 p.m. at the Genealogy building. The meeting was called to order by President Darlene Johnson. Twelve members and one guest were present.

Members present were Darlene Johnson, Bonnie Hayes, Rhonda Schultz, June Kice, Connie Bratton, Twila Stevenson, Ruth Tague, Linda Larson, Marlene Cowell, Max Hamilton, Rhonda Davis, Terry Arnold and guest, Nancy Tague Platz.

The minutes were ready by Terry Arnold and approved.

Rhonda Davis gave the treasurer’s report which was also approved.

At this time Marlene Cowell, as committee chairman, announced that Twila Stevenson accepted the position of Director, Bonnie Hayes accepted the position as Trustee, Connie Bratton accepted the position as Secretary, and Terry Arnold accepted the position of Vice-President. These people will be sworn in and take over as new officers in January 2017.

Under new business, June Kice told us all that the Northeast Missouri Genealogy Society asked us to host the April meeting. We all agreed that this would be nice and we have quite a bit of history in our county to share with others.

Nancy Tague Platz brought three quilts that she had made for each one of her boys and shared them with us. They were made using the purple bags that Royal Crown comes in. These bags have a draw string which carried a lot of little treasures by small boys. One son went on line and found different colored bags and his quilt was made with these. She also told us the story how this all came about which was very interesting. These are original quilts and is something not seen much. Thank you, Nancy, for sharing this with us. The meeting was closed at which time we had delicious refreshments served by June Kice and Rhonda Davis. Thank You.

Submitted by Secretary, Terry Arnold.