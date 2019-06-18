The Scotland County Genealogy Society met June 10th 2019 at 1:30 at the Genealogy building in Memphis. Those present were Darlene Johnston, Ruth Tague, Max Hamilton, June Kice, Terry Arnold, and Rhonda Davis.

A short business meeting was held. We were reminded that the July meeting time is 1:00 p.m.. We will be meeting at the Genealogy building and then travel to Lancaster to tour the Schuyler County Museum.

Terry Arnold reported that the books from the court house have not been micro-filmed yet.

Ruth Tague reported that she had someone who came to the building to look up information and found many family pictures and information. They were very pleased with the information and will be back to look up more family history.

June Kice gave the treasurer’s report.

There were no minutes from the May meeting available.

Reva Triplett donated a history of Rutledge book for the Society.

It was decided that we will have a book sale on Friday during the Antique Days Fair. We will also be selling cookies on Saturday during the Fair.

After the short meeting we were off to the Froman Family Cemetery which is located north of town. Terry Arnold and Darlene Johnston recorded what information that we could read from the headstones and will be doing research for more information on the family.

We all traveled back to the Genealogy Building to enjoy delicious refreshments provided by Ruth Tague.

Submitted by Rhonda Davis