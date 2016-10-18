Scotland County USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Jennifer Brummit announced that producers who file accurate and timely reports for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage can prevent the potential loss of FSA program benefits. Please pay close attention to the acreage reporting dates below for 2017.

“In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers are encouraged to visit the Scotland County FSA office to file an accurate crop certification report by the applicable deadline,” said Brummit.

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Scotland County:

November 15, 2016: grass certification – all hay forage and grazed acres

December 15, 2016: fall barley, fall wheat & all other fall-seeded small grains

May 15, 2017: spring oats

July 15, 2017: CRP, corn, grain sorghum, hybrid corn seed, popcorn, soybeans & all other crops.

The following exceptions apply to the above acreage reporting dates:

If the crop has not been planted by the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

If a producer acquires additional acreage after the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

If a perennial forage crop is reported with the intended use of “cover only,” “green manure,” “left standing,” or “seed” then the acreage must be reported by July 15th.

According to Brummit, Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

For questions regarding crop certification and crop loss reports, please contact the Scotland County FSA office at 660-465-8517.