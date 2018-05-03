Both Scotland County teams finished in eighth place overall in the Lewis & Clark Conference track meet hosted Monday, April 30th by Harrisburg.

Marceline was crowned the L&C champions in both boys and girls events.

The boys took the title with 137 points overall to hold off Salisbury (118) and Knox County (104). Paris finished in fourth followed by Fayette, Harrisburg, Westran, SCR-I and Schuyler County.

Marceline dominated the girls meet, posting a whopping 181 team points. Salisbury was a distant second with 114.5 followed by Paris, Harrisburg, Knox County, Fayette, Westran, SCR-I and Schuyler County.

Kaden Anders led the Tigers with points finishes in all four of his events. He took second place in the long jump and was third in the triple jump and the 200-meter dash while finishing fourth in the 400-meter dash.

Bryson Orton finished second in the shot put with a distance of 44′ 11″ and also took fourth in the discus.

Lane Pence earned second place in the javelin.

For the Lady Tigers, Haley Darcy earned third place in the javelin and was eighth in the discus.

Abby Blessing finished third in the high jump and Katelyn Talbert was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Katie Feeney finished fifth in the long jump and was sixth in the 800-meter run with Hailey Kraus in eighth. Claire Hite finished sixth in the 3,200 meter run.

The 4×800 relay team of Feeney, Kraus, Talbert and Jenna Blessing was fourth.

They teamed up for 6th place in the 4×400.

Kraus, Abby Blessing, Jenna Blessing and Talbert took sixth in the 4×200 while the 4×100 relay team of Gabby Zahn, Kaitlyn McMinn, Jena Frederick and Abby Blessing was eighth.